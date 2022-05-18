Route Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.66 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.66 crore in March 2022 up 9.59% from Rs. 90.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 97.85% from Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2022 down 1.79% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2021.

Route EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2021.

Route shares closed at 1,509.60 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)