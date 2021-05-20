Route Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.94 crore, down 16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.94 crore in March 2021 down 16% from Rs. 108.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2021 down 44.84% from Rs. 12.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2021 down 34.26% from Rs. 18.74 crore in March 2020.

Route EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.53 in March 2020.

Route shares closed at 1,513.05 on May 19, 2021 (NSE)