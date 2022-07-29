 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Route Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.73 crore, up 127.39% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.73 crore in June 2022 up 127.39% from Rs. 58.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.21 crore in June 2022 up 1003.21% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.72 crore in June 2022 up 421.98% from Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2021.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Route shares closed at 1,235.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

Route Mobile Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.73 99.66 58.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.73 99.66 58.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 102.58 72.34 44.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.08 20.14 9.28
Depreciation 3.82 3.85 2.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.41 5.18 2.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.84 -1.85 -1.10
Other Income 28.06 10.10 4.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.90 8.25 3.51
Interest 0.64 0.57 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.26 7.68 3.18
Exceptional Items -- -5.00 --
P/L Before Tax 29.26 2.68 3.18
Tax 3.05 2.53 0.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.21 0.15 2.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.21 0.15 2.38
Equity Share Capital 63.04 62.87 57.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 0.05 0.41
Diluted EPS 4.16 0.05 0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 0.05 0.41
Diluted EPS 4.16 0.05 0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

