Route Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.37 crore, down 42.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.37 crore in June 2021 down 42.13% from Rs. 100.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2021 down 66.82% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2021 down 46.61% from Rs. 12.10 crore in June 2020.

Route EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2020.

Route shares closed at 2,148.45 on July 27, 2021 (NSE)