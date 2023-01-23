 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Route Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore, up 46.75% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore in December 2022 up 46.75% from Rs. 90.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2022 up 87.34% from Rs. 20.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.05 crore in December 2022 up 119.25% from Rs. 26.02 crore in December 2021.
Route EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in December 2021. Route shares closed at 1,176.30 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and -27.37% over the last 12 months.
Route Mobile Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations132.27141.6190.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations132.27141.6190.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods103.00109.3866.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.9715.7415.17
Depreciation3.743.863.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.0312.164.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.530.47-0.55
Other Income48.7810.4222.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.3110.8922.22
Interest0.530.520.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.7810.3721.73
Exceptional Items-5.00----
P/L Before Tax47.7810.3721.73
Tax8.552.670.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.237.7020.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.237.7020.94
Equity Share Capital62.3162.1862.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.281.243.54
Diluted EPS6.281.243.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.281.243.54
Diluted EPS6.281.243.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IT Services &amp; Consulting #Results #route #Route Mobile Ltd
first published: Jan 23, 2023 07:22 pm