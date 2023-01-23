English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Route Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore, up 46.75% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore in December 2022 up 46.75% from Rs. 90.14 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2022 up 87.34% from Rs. 20.94 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.05 crore in December 2022 up 119.25% from Rs. 26.02 crore in December 2021.
    Route EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in December 2021.Route shares closed at 1,176.30 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and -27.37% over the last 12 months.
    Route Mobile Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.27141.6190.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.27141.6190.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods103.00109.3866.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9715.7415.17
    Depreciation3.743.863.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.0312.164.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.530.47-0.55
    Other Income48.7810.4222.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.3110.8922.22
    Interest0.530.520.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.7810.3721.73
    Exceptional Items-5.00----
    P/L Before Tax47.7810.3721.73
    Tax8.552.670.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.237.7020.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.237.7020.94
    Equity Share Capital62.3162.1862.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.281.243.54
    Diluted EPS6.281.243.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.281.243.54
    Diluted EPS6.281.243.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited