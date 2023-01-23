Route Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore, up 46.75% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 132.27 141.61 90.14 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 132.27 141.61 90.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 103.00 109.38 66.97 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.97 15.74 15.17 Depreciation 3.74 3.86 3.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.03 12.16 4.75 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.53 0.47 -0.55 Other Income 48.78 10.42 22.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.31 10.89 22.22 Interest 0.53 0.52 0.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.78 10.37 21.73 Exceptional Items -5.00 -- -- P/L Before Tax 47.78 10.37 21.73 Tax 8.55 2.67 0.79 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.23 7.70 20.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.23 7.70 20.94 Equity Share Capital 62.31 62.18 62.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.28 1.24 3.54 Diluted EPS 6.28 1.24 3.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.28 1.24 3.54 Diluted EPS 6.28 1.24 3.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited