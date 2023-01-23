Route Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore, up 46.75% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 132.27 crore in December 2022 up 46.75% from Rs. 90.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2022 up 87.34% from Rs. 20.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.05 crore in December 2022 up 119.25% from Rs. 26.02 crore in December 2021.
Route EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in December 2021.
|Route shares closed at 1,176.30 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and -27.37% over the last 12 months.
|Route Mobile Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.27
|141.61
|90.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.27
|141.61
|90.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|103.00
|109.38
|66.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.97
|15.74
|15.17
|Depreciation
|3.74
|3.86
|3.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.03
|12.16
|4.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.53
|0.47
|-0.55
|Other Income
|48.78
|10.42
|22.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.31
|10.89
|22.22
|Interest
|0.53
|0.52
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|52.78
|10.37
|21.73
|Exceptional Items
|-5.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|47.78
|10.37
|21.73
|Tax
|8.55
|2.67
|0.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|39.23
|7.70
|20.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|39.23
|7.70
|20.94
|Equity Share Capital
|62.31
|62.18
|62.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.28
|1.24
|3.54
|Diluted EPS
|6.28
|1.24
|3.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.28
|1.24
|3.54
|Diluted EPS
|6.28
|1.24
|3.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited