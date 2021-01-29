Route Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.27 crore, down 2.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.27 crore in December 2020 down 2.89% from Rs. 93.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2020 up 176.38% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2020 up 76.21% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2019.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2019.

Route shares closed at 1,148.00 on January 28, 2021 (NSE)