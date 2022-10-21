English
    Route Mobile Q2 net rises 74.5% to Rs 73.6 crore

    The revenue from operations jumped by 94 percent to Rs 845.84 crore from Rs 435.67 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

    October 21, 2022 / 10:18 PM IST
    Representative image

    Enterprise messaging firm Route Mobile on Friday posted a 74.5 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 73.6 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

    The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 42.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

    The revenue from operations jumped by 94 percent to Rs 845.84 crore from Rs 435.67 crore in the September 2021 quarter. "I'm happy to announce that we have achieved yet another best quarterly revenue and operating profit to date. With this we mark six consecutive quarters of sequential revenue and adjusted PAT growth, demonstrating the stability of our business model.

    "This is despite the geopolitical tensions, massive volatility across various currencies, and various other uncertainties that we are all grappling with," Route Mobile Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Rajdipkumar Gupta said in a statement.
