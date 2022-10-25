Route Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 845.84 crore, up 94.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 845.84 crore in September 2022 up 94.15% from Rs. 435.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.60 crore in September 2022 up 74.53% from Rs. 42.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.20 crore in September 2022 up 79.98% from Rs. 58.45 crore in September 2021.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 11.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.29 in September 2021.

Route shares closed at 1,333.10 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.57% over the last 12 months.