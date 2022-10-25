 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Route Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 845.84 crore, up 94.15% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 845.84 crore in September 2022 up 94.15% from Rs. 435.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.60 crore in September 2022 up 74.53% from Rs. 42.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.20 crore in September 2022 up 79.98% from Rs. 58.45 crore in September 2021.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 11.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.29 in September 2021.

Route shares closed at 1,333.10 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.57% over the last 12 months.

Route Mobile Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 845.84 729.01 435.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 845.84 729.01 435.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 657.07 565.81 343.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.37 45.93 21.42
Depreciation 18.84 19.57 7.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.46 32.58 14.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.10 65.12 48.64
Other Income 2.26 14.79 2.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.36 79.91 51.09
Interest 4.09 4.17 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 82.27 75.74 50.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 82.27 75.74 50.41
Tax 9.64 4.67 8.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.63 71.07 42.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.63 71.07 42.07
Minority Interest 0.97 -1.66 0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 73.60 69.41 42.17
Equity Share Capital 62.18 63.04 57.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.76 11.02 7.29
Diluted EPS 11.76 11.02 7.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.76 11.02 7.29
Diluted EPS 11.76 11.02 7.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
