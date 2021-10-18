Route Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 435.67 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.67 crore in September 2021 up 24.74% from Rs. 349.28 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.17 crore in September 2021 up 28.29% from Rs. 32.87 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.45 crore in September 2021 up 24.2% from Rs. 47.06 crore in September 2020.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.46 in September 2020.

Route shares closed at 2,223.10 on October 14, 2021 (NSE)