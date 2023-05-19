Route Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,008.66 crore, up 61.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,008.66 crore in March 2023 up 61.11% from Rs. 626.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.61 crore in March 2023 up 122.44% from Rs. 45.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.57 crore in March 2023 up 126.43% from Rs. 64.73 crore in March 2022.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 16.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.29 in March 2022.

Route shares closed at 1,383.00 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.48% returns over the last 6 months and 14.00% over the last 12 months.