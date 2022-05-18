Route Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 626.07 crore, up 72.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 626.07 crore in March 2022 up 72.74% from Rs. 362.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.68 crore in March 2022 up 29.15% from Rs. 35.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.73 crore in March 2022 up 31.32% from Rs. 49.29 crore in March 2021.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.17 in March 2021.

Route shares closed at 1,509.60 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)