Route Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 626.07 crore, up 72.74% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 626.07 crore in March 2022 up 72.74% from Rs. 362.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.68 crore in March 2022 up 29.15% from Rs. 35.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.73 crore in March 2022 up 31.32% from Rs. 49.29 crore in March 2021.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.17 in March 2021.

Route shares closed at 1,509.60 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

Route Mobile Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 626.07 562.77 362.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 626.07 562.77 362.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 494.22 444.23 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.39 35.72 17.02
Depreciation 14.53 7.03 6.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.14 21.98 295.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.79 53.81 43.51
Other Income 8.41 4.73 -0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.20 58.54 42.90
Interest 3.39 0.62 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.81 57.92 42.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.81 57.92 42.46
Tax -0.61 9.64 6.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.42 48.28 35.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.42 48.28 35.47
Minority Interest -1.74 -1.77 -0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.68 46.51 35.37
Equity Share Capital 62.87 62.87 57.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.29 7.71 6.17
Diluted EPS 7.29 7.71 5.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.29 7.71 6.17
Diluted EPS 7.29 7.71 5.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 06:24 pm
