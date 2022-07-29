Route Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 729.01 crore, up 93.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 729.01 crore in June 2022 up 93.1% from Rs. 377.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.41 crore in June 2022 up 105.23% from Rs. 33.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.48 crore in June 2022 up 99.08% from Rs. 49.97 crore in June 2021.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 11.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.86 in June 2021.

Route shares closed at 1,235.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)