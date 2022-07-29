 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Route Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 729.01 crore, up 93.1% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 729.01 crore in June 2022 up 93.1% from Rs. 377.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.41 crore in June 2022 up 105.23% from Rs. 33.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.48 crore in June 2022 up 99.08% from Rs. 49.97 crore in June 2021.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 11.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.86 in June 2021.

Route shares closed at 1,235.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

Route Mobile Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 729.01 626.07 377.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 729.01 626.07 377.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 565.81 494.22 300.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.93 49.39 19.58
Depreciation 19.57 14.53 6.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.58 26.14 11.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.12 41.79 38.94
Other Income 14.79 8.41 4.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.91 50.20 43.40
Interest 4.17 3.39 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.74 46.81 42.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.74 46.81 42.93
Tax 4.67 -0.61 8.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.07 47.42 34.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.07 47.42 34.32
Minority Interest -1.66 -1.74 -0.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.41 45.68 33.82
Equity Share Capital 63.04 62.87 57.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.02 7.29 5.86
Diluted EPS 11.02 7.29 5.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.02 7.29 5.86
Diluted EPS 11.02 7.29 5.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 29, 2022
