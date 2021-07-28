Route Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 377.52 crore, up 21.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.52 crore in June 2021 up 21.93% from Rs. 309.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.82 crore in June 2021 up 24.85% from Rs. 27.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.97 crore in June 2021 up 24% from Rs. 40.30 crore in June 2020.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.42 in June 2020.

Route shares closed at 2,148.45 on July 27, 2021 (NSE)