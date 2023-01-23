 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Route Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 985.72 crore, up 75.15% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 985.72 crore in December 2022 up 75.15% from Rs. 562.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.44 crore in December 2022 up 77.26% from Rs. 46.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.30 crore in December 2022 up 101.77% from Rs. 65.57 crore in December 2021.
Route EPS has increased to Rs. 13.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.71 in December 2021. Route shares closed at 1,176.30 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and -27.37% over the last 12 months.
Route Mobile Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations985.72845.84562.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations985.72845.84562.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods765.41657.07444.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.2347.3735.72
Depreciation21.9618.847.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses52.5338.4621.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.5984.1053.81
Other Income7.752.264.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.3486.3658.54
Interest7.214.090.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.1382.2757.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax103.1382.2757.92
Tax17.779.649.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.3672.6348.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.3672.6348.28
Minority Interest-2.920.97-1.77
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates82.4473.6046.51
Equity Share Capital62.3162.1862.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.2211.767.71
Diluted EPS13.2211.767.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.2211.767.71
Diluted EPS13.2211.767.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
