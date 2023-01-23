Route Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 985.72 crore, up 75.15% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 985.72 845.84 562.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 985.72 845.84 562.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 765.41 657.07 444.23 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 43.23 47.37 35.72 Depreciation 21.96 18.84 7.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 52.53 38.46 21.98 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.59 84.10 53.81 Other Income 7.75 2.26 4.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.34 86.36 58.54 Interest 7.21 4.09 0.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.13 82.27 57.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 103.13 82.27 57.92 Tax 17.77 9.64 9.64 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.36 72.63 48.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.36 72.63 48.28 Minority Interest -2.92 0.97 -1.77 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.44 73.60 46.51 Equity Share Capital 62.31 62.18 62.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.22 11.76 7.71 Diluted EPS 13.22 11.76 7.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.22 11.76 7.71 Diluted EPS 13.22 11.76 7.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited