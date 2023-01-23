Route Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 985.72 crore, up 75.15% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 985.72 crore in December 2022 up 75.15% from Rs. 562.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.44 crore in December 2022 up 77.26% from Rs. 46.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.30 crore in December 2022 up 101.77% from Rs. 65.57 crore in December 2021.
Route EPS has increased to Rs. 13.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.71 in December 2021.
|Route shares closed at 1,176.30 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and -27.37% over the last 12 months.
|Route Mobile Ltd
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|985.72
|845.84
|562.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|985.72
|845.84
|562.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|765.41
|657.07
|444.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.23
|47.37
|35.72
|Depreciation
|21.96
|18.84
|7.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.53
|38.46
|21.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|102.59
|84.10
|53.81
|Other Income
|7.75
|2.26
|4.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|110.34
|86.36
|58.54
|Interest
|7.21
|4.09
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|103.13
|82.27
|57.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|103.13
|82.27
|57.92
|Tax
|17.77
|9.64
|9.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|85.36
|72.63
|48.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|85.36
|72.63
|48.28
|Minority Interest
|-2.92
|0.97
|-1.77
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|82.44
|73.60
|46.51
|Equity Share Capital
|62.31
|62.18
|62.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.22
|11.76
|7.71
|Diluted EPS
|13.22
|11.76
|7.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.22
|11.76
|7.71
|Diluted EPS
|13.22
|11.76
|7.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited