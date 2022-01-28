Route Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 562.77 crore, up 46.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 562.77 crore in December 2021 up 46.23% from Rs. 384.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.51 crore in December 2021 up 22.42% from Rs. 37.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.57 crore in December 2021 up 22.81% from Rs. 53.39 crore in December 2020.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 7.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.66 in December 2020.

Route shares closed at 1,495.55 on January 27, 2022 (NSE)