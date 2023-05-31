Rotographics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 16.18% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 29.52% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Rotographics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.

Rotographics shares closed at 29.03 on April 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.86% returns over the last 12 months.