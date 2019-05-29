Rotographics Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 3.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 3.51% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 162% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

Rotographics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2018.

Rotographics shares closed at 12.50 on May 13, 2019 (BSE)