Rotographics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 855.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2023 up 855.5% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 34.01% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Rotographics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Rotographics shares closed at 33.60 on August 07, 2023 (BSE)