Rotographics Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 711.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 711.11% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 223.2% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Rotographics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Rotographics shares closed at 19.90 on January 10, 2022 (BSE)