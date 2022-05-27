Roto Pumps Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.25 crore, up 26.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.25 crore in March 2022 up 26.37% from Rs. 32.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022 up 38.95% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2022 up 39.61% from Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2021.

Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2021.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 470.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)