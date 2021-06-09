Roto Pumps Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.64 crore, up 39.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.64 crore in March 2021 up 39.92% from Rs. 23.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2021 up 4016.92% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2021 up 204.59% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2020.

Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2020.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 226.35 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 86.53% returns over the last 6 months and 133.47% over the last 12 months.