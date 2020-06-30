Roto Pumps Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.33 crore, down 40.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.33 crore in March 2020 down 40.14% from Rs. 38.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 98.54% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2020 down 78.86% from Rs. 10.31 crore in March 2019.

Roto Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2019.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 91.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -43.60% returns over the last 6 months and -34.75% over the last 12 months.