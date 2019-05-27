Roto Pumps Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore, up 2.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore in March 2019 up 2.72% from Rs. 37.94 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2019 up 31% from Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.31 crore in March 2019 up 13.05% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2018.

Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.66 in March 2018.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 147.20 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 42.15% returns over the last 6 months and 52.46% over the last 12 months.