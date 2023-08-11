English
    Roto Pumps Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.90 crore, up 28.42% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Roto Pumps are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.90 crore in June 2023 up 28.42% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2023 up 16.04% from Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.19 crore in June 2023 up 26.06% from Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2022.

    Roto Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.61 in June 2022.

    Roto Pumps shares closed at 333.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.90% returns over the last 6 months and 45.08% over the last 12 months.

    Roto Pumps
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.9060.7335.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.9060.7335.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.3223.9213.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.561.18-3.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.0310.999.65
    Depreciation2.382.291.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.227.966.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5014.407.66
    Other Income1.310.400.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.8114.808.19
    Interest0.890.940.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.9213.877.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.9213.877.75
    Tax2.353.732.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.5810.145.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.5810.145.67
    Equity Share Capital3.143.143.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.096.463.61
    Diluted EPS2.096.463.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.096.463.61
    Diluted EPS2.096.463.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

