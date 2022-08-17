Roto Pumps Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.74 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.74 crore in June 2022 up 9.07% from Rs. 32.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2022 down 24.47% from Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2022 down 16.92% from Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2021.

Roto Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in June 2021.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 445.85 on August 16, 2022 (NSE)