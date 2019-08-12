Roto Pumps Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.04 crore, down 4.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.04 crore in June 2019 down 4.01% from Rs. 27.12 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2019 down 45.76% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2019 down 24.34% from Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2018.

Roto Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.82 in June 2018.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 118.10 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 30.21% returns over the last 6 months and 31.66% over the last 12 months.