Roto Pumps Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, up 17.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in December 2022 up 17.71% from Rs. 40.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2022 up 11.92% from Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2022 up 23.9% from Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2021.