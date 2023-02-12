English
    Roto Pumps Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, up 17.71% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Roto Pumps are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in December 2022 up 17.71% from Rs. 40.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2022 up 11.92% from Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2022 up 23.9% from Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2021.

    Roto Pumps
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.2746.9140.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.2746.9140.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.4414.1414.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.212.010.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2110.848.99
    Depreciation1.801.711.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.889.427.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.158.798.13
    Other Income2.520.821.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.689.619.51
    Interest1.020.810.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.668.809.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.668.809.28
    Tax2.752.242.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.916.567.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.916.567.07
    Equity Share Capital3.143.143.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.044.184.57
    Diluted EPS5.044.184.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.044.184.57
    Diluted EPS5.044.184.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
