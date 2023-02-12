Roto Pumps Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, up 17.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in December 2022 up 17.71% from Rs. 40.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2022 up 11.92% from Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2022 up 23.9% from Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2021.

Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.57 in December 2021.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 600.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.54% returns over the last 6 months