Roto Pumps Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.49 crore, up 20.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.49 crore in December 2018 up 20.15% from Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2018 up 111.22% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in December 2018 up 46.12% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2017.

Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2017.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 93.70 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 4.75% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.