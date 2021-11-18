Roto Pumps Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.21 crore, up 34.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.21 crore in September 2021 up 34.49% from Rs. 32.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.06 crore in September 2021 up 36.78% from Rs. 5.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2021 up 17.7% from Rs. 10.17 crore in September 2020.

Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 5.22 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.81 in September 2020.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 332.55 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.83% returns over the last 6 months and 204.81% over the last 12 months.