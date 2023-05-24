Roto Pumps Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.96 crore, up 46.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.96 crore in March 2023 up 46.18% from Rs. 49.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2023 up 58.84% from Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2023 up 48.99% from Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2022.

Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.51 in March 2022.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 670.80 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.84% returns over the last 6 months and 43.07% over the last 12 months.