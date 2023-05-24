English
    Roto Pumps Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.96 crore, up 46.18% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Roto Pumps are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.96 crore in March 2023 up 46.18% from Rs. 49.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2023 up 58.84% from Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2023 up 48.99% from Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2022.

    Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.51 in March 2022.

    Roto Pumps shares closed at 670.80 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.84% returns over the last 6 months and 43.07% over the last 12 months.

    Roto Pumps
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.9657.2149.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.9657.2149.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.1223.4019.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.91-4.72-1.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.1314.9811.57
    Depreciation2.632.161.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2710.378.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9111.029.27
    Other Income0.562.491.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4713.5210.88
    Interest1.051.071.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.4212.459.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.4212.459.87
    Tax4.403.192.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.019.266.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.019.266.97
    Minority Interest-0.03-0.02-0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.989.236.91
    Equity Share Capital3.143.143.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.015.904.51
    Diluted EPS7.015.904.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.015.904.51
    Diluted EPS7.015.904.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #Roto Pumps
    May 24, 2023