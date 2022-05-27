English
    Roto Pumps Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.23 crore, up 36.62% Y-o-Y

    May 27, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Roto Pumps are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.23 crore in March 2022 up 36.62% from Rs. 36.03 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2022 up 91.53% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2022 up 95.13% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2021.

    Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in March 2021.

    Roto Pumps shares closed at 469.65 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.2347.0636.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.2347.0636.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.5915.9813.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.77-0.50-1.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5711.1011.02
    Depreciation1.941.581.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.618.848.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.2710.072.91
    Other Income1.611.192.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8811.265.02
    Interest1.010.250.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.8711.004.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.8711.004.98
    Tax2.892.781.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.978.223.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.978.223.61
    Minority Interest-0.06-0.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.918.193.61
    Equity Share Capital3.143.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.515.322.33
    Diluted EPS4.515.322.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.515.322.33
    Diluted EPS4.515.322.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 27, 2022 12:18 pm
