Roto Pumps Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.23 crore, up 36.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.23 crore in March 2022 up 36.62% from Rs. 36.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2022 up 91.53% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2022 up 95.13% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2021.

Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in March 2021.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 469.65 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)