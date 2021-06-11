Roto Pumps Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.03 crore, up 32.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.03 crore in March 2021 up 32.38% from Rs. 27.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021 up 799.65% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2021 up 335.1% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020.

Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2020.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 211.70 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 75.90% returns over the last 6 months and 115.36% over the last 12 months.