Roto Pumps Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.22 crore, down 35.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.22 crore in March 2020 down 35.73% from Rs. 42.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020 down 106.8% from Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020 down 87.94% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2019.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 91.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -43.60% returns over the last 6 months and -34.75% over the last 12 months.