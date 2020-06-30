Roto Pumps Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.22 crore, down 35.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Roto Pumps are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.22 crore in March 2020 down 35.73% from Rs. 42.35 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020 down 106.8% from Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020 down 87.94% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2019.
Roto Pumps shares closed at 91.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -43.60% returns over the last 6 months and -34.75% over the last 12 months.
|Roto Pumps
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.22
|36.47
|42.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.22
|36.47
|42.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.67
|12.26
|14.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.40
|-0.34
|0.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.36
|9.54
|8.22
|Depreciation
|1.78
|1.76
|1.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.43
|8.40
|6.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|4.84
|9.97
|Other Income
|1.36
|1.55
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|6.39
|10.63
|Interest
|0.38
|0.50
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|5.89
|9.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|5.89
|9.96
|Tax
|-0.13
|2.09
|2.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|3.80
|7.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|3.80
|7.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.52
|3.80
|7.59
|Equity Share Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|3.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|2.46
|4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|2.46
|4.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|2.46
|4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|2.46
|4.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am