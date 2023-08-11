Roto Pumps Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.49 crore, up 34.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.49 crore in June 2023 up 34.66% from Rs. 40.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2023 up 33.48% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.73 crore in June 2023 up 35.4% from Rs. 10.14 crore in June 2022.

Roto Pumps EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.60 in June 2022.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 333.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.90% returns over the last 6 months and 45.08% over the last 12 months.