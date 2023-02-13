Roto Pumps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.21 crore, up 21.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.21 crore in December 2022 up 21.58% from Rs. 47.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2022 up 12.71% from Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.68 crore in December 2022 up 22.12% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2021.