    Roto Pumps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.21 crore, up 21.58% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Roto Pumps are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.21 crore in December 2022 up 21.58% from Rs. 47.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2022 up 12.71% from Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.68 crore in December 2022 up 22.12% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2021.

    Roto Pumps
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.2156.1547.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.2156.1547.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.4016.5315.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.721.79-0.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9814.0611.10
    Depreciation2.162.081.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.3712.258.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.029.4310.07
    Other Income2.491.191.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5210.6211.26
    Interest1.070.850.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.459.7711.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.459.7711.00
    Tax3.192.582.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.267.198.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.267.198.22
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.04-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.237.158.19
    Equity Share Capital3.143.143.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.904.585.32
    Diluted EPS5.904.585.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.904.585.32
    Diluted EPS5.904.585.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
