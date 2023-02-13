Roto Pumps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.21 crore, up 21.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.21 crore in December 2022 up 21.58% from Rs. 47.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2022 up 12.71% from Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.68 crore in December 2022 up 22.12% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2021.

Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 5.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.32 in December 2021.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 570.55 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.10% returns over the last 6 months