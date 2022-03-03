Roto Pumps Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.06 crore, up 24.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.06 crore in December 2021 up 24.3% from Rs. 37.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2021 up 5.54% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2021 up 9.28% from Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2020.

Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 5.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.02 in December 2020.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 359.65 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)