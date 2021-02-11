Roto Pumps Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore in December 2020 up 3.81% from Rs. 36.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2020 up 104.27% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2020 up 44.17% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2019.

Roto Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 5.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2019.

Roto Pumps shares closed at 142.80 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 62.83% returns over the last 6 months and -7.96% over the last 12 months.