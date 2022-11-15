 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rossell India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.18 crore, up 25.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.18 crore in September 2022 up 25.82% from Rs. 94.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.26 crore in September 2022 up 44.17% from Rs. 25.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.53 crore in September 2022 up 41.98% from Rs. 34.18 crore in September 2021.

Rossell India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.85 in September 2021.

Rossell India shares closed at 344.25 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 94.11% returns over the last 6 months and 134.10% over the last 12 months.

Rossell India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.18 68.89 94.72
Other Operating Income -- 0.74 --
Total Income From Operations 119.18 69.63 94.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.19 22.35 19.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.06 -18.14 -9.18
Power & Fuel -- 4.14 --
Employees Cost 36.75 33.81 35.03
Depreciation 3.58 3.31 3.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.13 15.41 16.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.59 8.75 30.22
Other Income 1.36 0.48 0.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.95 9.23 30.96
Interest 3.28 3.37 2.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.67 5.86 28.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.67 5.86 28.41
Tax 5.41 0.62 3.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.26 5.24 25.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.26 5.24 25.15
Equity Share Capital 7.34 7.34 7.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.88 1.43 6.85
Diluted EPS 9.62 1.43 6.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.88 1.43 6.85
Diluted EPS 9.62 1.43 6.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

