Rossell India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.18 crore, up 25.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.18 crore in September 2022 up 25.82% from Rs. 94.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.26 crore in September 2022 up 44.17% from Rs. 25.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.53 crore in September 2022 up 41.98% from Rs. 34.18 crore in September 2021.

Rossell India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.85 in September 2021.

Rossell India shares closed at 344.25 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 94.11% returns over the last 6 months and 134.10% over the last 12 months.