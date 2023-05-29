Rossell India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.51 crore, up 23.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.51 crore in March 2023 up 23.26% from Rs. 54.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.46 crore in March 2023 down 17.09% from Rs. 12.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2023 down 18.18% from Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2022.
Rossell India shares closed at 293.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.61% returns over the last 6 months and 74.81% over the last 12 months.
|Rossell India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.51
|97.26
|52.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.24
|Total Income From Operations
|67.51
|97.26
|54.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.32
|20.92
|13.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.81
|19.23
|-0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|1.57
|Employees Cost
|27.63
|33.34
|23.63
|Depreciation
|3.48
|3.36
|2.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.23
|18.00
|28.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.96
|2.41
|-14.69
|Other Income
|1.43
|0.68
|2.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.53
|3.09
|-12.30
|Interest
|2.42
|2.71
|1.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.95
|0.38
|-14.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.95
|0.38
|-14.20
|Tax
|-2.49
|0.05
|-1.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.46
|0.33
|-12.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.46
|0.33
|-12.35
|Equity Share Capital
|7.54
|7.54
|7.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.98
|0.09
|-3.36
|Diluted EPS
|-3.88
|0.09
|-3.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.98
|0.09
|-3.36
|Diluted EPS
|-3.88
|0.09
|-3.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited