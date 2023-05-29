English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rossell India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.51 crore, up 23.26% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.51 crore in March 2023 up 23.26% from Rs. 54.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.46 crore in March 2023 down 17.09% from Rs. 12.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2023 down 18.18% from Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2022.

    Rossell India shares closed at 293.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.61% returns over the last 6 months and 74.81% over the last 12 months.

    Rossell India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.5197.2652.53
    Other Operating Income----2.24
    Total Income From Operations67.5197.2654.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.3220.9213.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.8119.23-0.29
    Power & Fuel----1.57
    Employees Cost27.6333.3423.63
    Depreciation3.483.362.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2318.0028.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.962.41-14.69
    Other Income1.430.682.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.533.09-12.30
    Interest2.422.711.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.950.38-14.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-16.950.38-14.20
    Tax-2.490.05-1.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.460.33-12.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.460.33-12.35
    Equity Share Capital7.547.547.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.980.09-3.36
    Diluted EPS-3.880.09-3.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.980.09-3.36
    Diluted EPS-3.880.09-3.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Rossell India
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am