Rossell India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.77 crore, down 17.68% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.77 crore in March 2022 down 17.68% from Rs. 66.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.35 crore in March 2022 up 46.02% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2022 up 37.33% from Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2021.

Rossell India shares closed at 168.10 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.75% returns over the last 6 months and 40.14% over the last 12 months.

Rossell India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.53 84.34 66.53
Other Operating Income 2.24 -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.77 84.34 66.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.46 18.05 30.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.29 9.76 10.65
Power & Fuel 1.57 -- --
Employees Cost 23.63 30.43 27.82
Depreciation 2.95 3.25 3.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.14 14.11 13.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.69 8.74 -18.82
Other Income 2.39 0.51 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.30 9.25 -17.94
Interest 1.90 2.75 3.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.20 6.50 -21.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.20 6.50 -21.33
Tax -1.85 0.84 1.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.35 5.66 -22.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.35 5.66 -22.88
Equity Share Capital 7.34 7.34 7.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.36 1.54 -6.23
Diluted EPS -3.36 1.54 -6.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.36 1.54 -6.23
Diluted EPS -3.36 1.54 -6.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Rossell India
first published: May 27, 2022 07:54 pm
