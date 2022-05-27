Rossell India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.77 crore, down 17.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.77 crore in March 2022 down 17.68% from Rs. 66.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.35 crore in March 2022 up 46.02% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2022 up 37.33% from Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2021.

Rossell India shares closed at 168.10 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.75% returns over the last 6 months and 40.14% over the last 12 months.