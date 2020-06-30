Rossell India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.20 crore, up 14.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.20 crore in March 2020 up 14.64% from Rs. 47.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.81 crore in March 2020 down 24.24% from Rs. 15.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2020 up 35.77% from Rs. 13.28 crore in March 2019.

Rossell India shares closed at 62.00 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and 40.91% over the last 12 months.