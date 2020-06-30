Rossell India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.20 crore, up 14.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.20 crore in March 2020 up 14.64% from Rs. 47.28 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.81 crore in March 2020 down 24.24% from Rs. 15.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2020 up 35.77% from Rs. 13.28 crore in March 2019.
Rossell India shares closed at 62.00 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and 40.91% over the last 12 months.
|Rossell India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.20
|90.59
|45.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.83
|Total Income From Operations
|54.20
|90.59
|47.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.89
|20.78
|12.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.76
|18.05
|12.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|1.96
|Employees Cost
|21.23
|26.83
|23.35
|Depreciation
|2.19
|2.18
|2.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.75
|12.81
|10.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.62
|9.94
|-15.69
|Other Income
|1.90
|0.27
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.72
|10.21
|-15.54
|Interest
|2.51
|2.77
|2.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.23
|7.44
|-17.60
|Exceptional Items
|0.75
|-1.08
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.48
|6.36
|-17.60
|Tax
|6.34
|1.02
|-2.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.82
|5.34
|-15.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.01
|-3.37
|-0.11
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.81
|1.97
|-15.14
|Equity Share Capital
|7.34
|7.34
|7.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.13
|0.54
|-4.13
|Diluted EPS
|-5.13
|0.54
|-4.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.13
|0.54
|-4.13
|Diluted EPS
|-5.13
|0.54
|-4.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am