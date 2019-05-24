Rossell India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 47.28 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.28 crore in March 2019 up 26.42% from Rs. 37.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.14 crore in March 2019 down 2.85% from Rs. 14.72 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.28 crore in March 2019 up 15.14% from Rs. 15.65 crore in March 2018.

Rossell India shares closed at 72.60 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and -18.10% over the last 12 months.