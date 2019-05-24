Rossell India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 47.28 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.28 crore in March 2019 up 26.42% from Rs. 37.40 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.14 crore in March 2019 down 2.85% from Rs. 14.72 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.28 crore in March 2019 up 15.14% from Rs. 15.65 crore in March 2018.
Rossell India shares closed at 72.60 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and -18.10% over the last 12 months.
|Rossell India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.45
|83.51
|35.74
|Other Operating Income
|1.83
|0.03
|1.66
|Total Income From Operations
|47.28
|83.54
|37.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.53
|17.19
|8.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.61
|17.81
|13.12
|Power & Fuel
|1.96
|3.11
|2.00
|Employees Cost
|23.35
|25.96
|20.83
|Depreciation
|2.26
|2.61
|2.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.25
|11.70
|9.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.69
|5.16
|-19.06
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.03
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.54
|5.19
|-18.50
|Interest
|2.06
|2.52
|1.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.60
|2.67
|-19.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.60
|2.67
|-19.97
|Tax
|-2.57
|0.43
|-5.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.03
|2.24
|-14.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.11
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.14
|2.24
|-14.72
|Equity Share Capital
|7.34
|7.34
|7.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.13
|0.61
|-4.01
|Diluted EPS
|-4.13
|0.61
|-4.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.13
|0.61
|-4.01
|Diluted EPS
|-4.13
|0.61
|-4.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited