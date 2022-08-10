Rossell India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.63 crore, up 6.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.63 crore in June 2022 up 6.79% from Rs. 65.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022 down 53.63% from Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.54 crore in June 2022 up 6.72% from Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2021.

Rossell India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2021.

Rossell India shares closed at 213.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.11% returns over the last 6 months and 20.21% over the last 12 months.