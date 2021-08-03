Rossell India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.20 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.20 crore in June 2021 up 2.37% from Rs. 63.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2021 up 23.9% from Rs. 9.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2021 down 40.2% from Rs. 19.65 crore in June 2020.

Rossell India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.49 in June 2020.

Rossell India shares closed at 201.40 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)